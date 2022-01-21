This Brand Wants to Help You Run Faster, Farther, and Recover to Run More in 2022

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the common questions you also might have asked is if supplements are best for runners. Do they make any difference? If they do, which ones are impactful?

Running is all about endurance, and it takes your body to capabilities you didn’t imagine. That means that once you start running, you will require enough energy in reserve to keep pushing on and on to the finish line. Having the right supplements can help you attain that.

What if there was one supplement to get you the energy, vitamins, hydration, BCAA, and more that you need to run and keep running? You can get these benefits from 6AMRun.com Marathon, which comes in Raspberry Iced Tea and Peach Mango flavors, the company says. The product provides premium amino energy perfect for more energy, recovery, and focus. You can take 6AMRun.com Marathon pre-workout, post-workout, or during the workout.

The 6AMRun.com Marathon hydrant drink provides energy that lasts more than 10 hours, making it suitable for workouts and workdays, the company says. It’s crash-free amino energy, so there will be no cramps, bloating or bulk. The energy drink is keto and vegan-friendly, so it’s designed for almost everyone’s experience.

The company behind 6AMRun.com products says they help make it possible for runners to run faster, farther, and even recover for more runs. If you are a coffee enthusiast, you can try the 6AMRun.com vitamin coffee, which tastes delicious and with more benefits than regular coffee. It contains 15 minerals and vitamins, including A, C, D3, B-Complex, and E.

Also, 6AMRun.com has you covered for your workouts and short races. 6AMRun.com Sprint provides energy, focus, and more stamina without causing bloating or jitters, the company says. You will get in fruit punch, grape, and lemonade.

If you are a regular runner, you may be burning calories faster than you are taking them in. You may think this is a solution, especially when trying to lose weight, but it can be a problem without much body energy. Your body may end up breaking down muscle tissue instead of fat reserves. That’s why 6AMRun.com FinishLine, a post-run BCAA (Branched Chain Amino Acids) recovery drink, can help you recover faster. It helps build lean muscles and reduce muscle fatigue. FinishLine combines BCAA and Glutamine that helps recover and build lean muscles, the company says.

Supplements are not food substitutes. You will get nutrients from what you eat, but sometimes it’s not enough. And that is where supplements come in. 6AMRun.com Super Greens is a nutrient-dense superfood powder that the company says can boost your health. They say it reduces inflammation, helps in detoxification, boosts the immune system, and enhances digestion.

After noticing a decline in athletic ability at age 35, Hami Mahani, the founder of 6AMRun.com, started running. His 6AM runs started after his family told him 6PM was family dinner. He realized that there was no all-in-one nutrition that existed for energy and recovery. So, he started 6AMRun.com.

6AMRun.com’s core mission is to improve everyone’s physical ability to help them have motion and stay in motion. They also believe in creating a supportive surrounding community. With 6AMRun.com products, you can “Run Faster, Farther and Recover For More Runs,” the company says.

You will save 20 percent on all your first-time purchases with Discount Code: Article 20. You will also receive five Free Sample Single Scoops with Code: Free Sample.

Running is one of the best exercises free to everyone. Start your journey today with a 7-day free trial and enjoy 30 percent off your subscription.