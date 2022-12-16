This Nintendo Switch Docking Station Is 16% Off

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs tend to throw themselves completely into their work. That's great — it takes hard work to build a company — but you have to make time to relax, too. After all, you can't do your best work if you're always running on fumes. For some people, that relaxation refuge comes in gaming, and why not? Video games offer a new world to explore and escape to when a little downtime is needed. It's the perfect distraction for anyone feeling a little stressed.

StackCommerce

If you're a Nintendo Switch gamer, you know you've got all the Mario and Zelda games you can ask for, but when you've played your dock into damage, you don't want to have to pay full price to replace it. So, why not get ahead of it by grabbing a backup 3-in-1 Nintendo Switch Docking Station while it's on sale for 16% off?

This authentic replacement dock for Nintendo Switch is compact and easy to carry with you whether you're gaming at a friend's house or you're traveling for work. The lightweight design ensures it fits in your pocket. The high resolution dock supports gameplay up to 4K and is compatible with most HDTV monitors and other devices with an HDMI port so you can set up your Switch for gameplay practically everywhere. With one single dock, you can connect your HDMI cable, power cable, and other accessories through a singular hub to meet all of your various gaming needs.

Take a deep dive into your gaming and don't worry about paying full price to replace your most important Nintendo Switch accessory. For a limited time, you can get this 3-in-1 Nintendo Switch Docking Station for 16% off $24 at just $19.99. That's a small price to pay for your gaming peace of mind.

Prices subject to change.