If you want to be more successful, consider how you're spending your time. Successful people have a lot of similarities in how they spend their time and what they enjoy doing.

Not all hobbies are created equal. Over the last decade, I've obsessively studied success (and what successful people do) by reading a book/month on the topic, researching it (so I could write my own books on it) and being mentored by both CEOs and executive coaches. I've found nearly all successful people are intentional and deliberate about how they spend their time. When it comes to their hobbies, watching television or reading tabloids doesn't rank high. Here's what does.

1. Creation, not consumption