Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2001

Tablet Edition

Deadly Sins

Sloth, greed, gluttony-we don't care what you do on your own time. But when it comes to the mortality of your start-up, you need to play by the rules.

Molded in Your Image

A crude prototype won't show you off in the best light. You need a cheap way to build a better one.

Dream Weaver

My dream job is helping other people find their dream jobs. So . . . how do I do it?

Skipping School

Point/counterpoint: Will a degree make you a better entrepreneur?
Nichole L. Torres | 4 min read
Send 'Em Packin'

Kids empty out their dorm rooms every year. Thanks to this guy, they have a place to keep their stuff.
P. Kelly Smith | 3 min read
Forget textbooks--the IFA's teaching franchising online.
Devlin Smith | 1 min read
Lights, Camera . . . Ad!

This entrepreneur hits it big with a small-screen franchise.
Devlin Smith | 2 min read
Need Some Cash?

Cash Plus asks that question of its potential franchisees--and charities.
P. Kelly Smith | 2 min read
Cash Course

The millionaire club grows every year--just think of a franchise as the secret handshake that gets you in.
Devlin Smith | 7 min read
Ad Trip

Ads that follow your customers wherever they go. No, it's not a hallucination. Wireless advertising is here-but will customers buy it?
Amanda C. Kooser | 8 min read
Carrying Cash
Carrying Cash

Your money's no good here--now how do you trade it in?
Christopher Elliott | 2 min read
Pool Party

Women's money and women's businesses coming together for the good of all women
Cynthia E. Griffin | 4 min read
