Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2001

Wise Buys
Put your site's pages to the test.
Late Arrival
Bluetooth technology is still teething.
Look on the Bright Side
Mullet Management
If hairstyle trends reflect the way entrepreneurs manage their businesses, we're in big trouble.
Starting a Business
Don't Stay in the Dark!
Here's how to make sure your big invention sees the light of day.
For Just Peanuts?
No way! These brothers sell much more than boiled nuts to their hard-core Southern-food fans.
Need a Nerd?
Drives right to your door, ready to fix your computer . . . but we can't guarantee a pocket protector.
Mellow Yellow
You can create a great Yellow Pages ad . . . but you may not even need one these days.
So . . . Where Are They Now?
When the dust settles after a business plan competition, what happens to the winners and losers?
A Lot to Learn
Just because you run a company doesn't mean you know everything. With a little education, though, you can change that.