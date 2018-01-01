Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2001
Featured Article
It Figures 10/01
The financial worries of small-business owners, celebrating Halloween and more
Taking It Home
Home is where the heart is, but do you want to hang your corporation's hat there?
Healthy Profits
With all those mad cows, vegetarian food looks a little better every day.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
Lilliputian Loans
When it comes to financing, bigger isn't always better. Have you tried an SBA microloan on for size?
Starting a Business
Infantile Inventions
No, no, it's not a bad thing! The baby-products market is the perfect place for brand-new inventors to take their first steps.
Nice Threads
She designs 'em. Amish women hand-stitch 'em. And each of these quilts goes for more than $2,000.