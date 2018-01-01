Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2001
Featured Article
You Name It
"Sorry, what did you say your name was again?" That's the one question you don't want people asking about your business.
I'm New Here
Meet 'em at the door: the latest franchise opportunities!
Hiring Help
You've got a product but no customers yet? That's where sales reps come in.
Mind Your Mentors
If you're looking for great advice on starting a business, ask those who've "been there, done that."
Double Your Pleasure
One is never enough: Is another successful product just what your company needs to grow?
Marketing
Attention, Shoppers!
Paco Underhill knows what they look at, what they buy and why, so get ready to put a huge dent in the concept of customers' free will.
Boys, Go Wash Up!
Two Georgia entrepreneurs prove that southern gentlemen-and their cars-clean up real nice.
Law & Pretzels
A title like that might not make for a very exciting TV show, but it's this ex-lawyer's life story.
Home(town) Decor
While she was off in Chicago, Green Bay grew up--and became the perfect spot for her business.
Pass or Fail?
2001 was a fickle beast, reserving a different attitude for each business that faced it, but whether it was a banner year or a bust, it did share its wisdom-and we're here to pass those lessons on.