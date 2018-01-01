Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2002

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2002
Granting Your Wishes

Award money can help finance your start-up, but be careful in taking its availability for granted.

Movin' on Up

Two winning teams of MBA students get a rise out of vying for investors' attentions.

Turning the Tables

Bigwigs are stirring up the kids' furniture market. But when the sawdust settles, entrepreneurs prove they can play, too.

Two's the Charm

Entrepreneurship is in these sisters' blood, but friendship is what has made them inseparable business partners.
April Y. Pennington | 2 min read
Forgot Your Change?

<b></b>
Rieva Lesonsky | 4 min read
Starting a Business

Lighting the Way

In the dark because your oddball product doesn't fit with buyers? There is success at the end of the tunnel.
Don Debelak | 6 min read
Simple Pleasures

Choosing not to put her profits into one basket, an entrepreneurial gourmand is now savoring the sweet taste of success.
Gisela M. Pedroza | 5 min read
What's New 09/02

Help for entrepreneurs and franchisees
Devlin Smith | 1 min read
Rescue Me

This franchisee saves homes and offices from computer viruses, crashes and other catastrophes.
Devlin Smith | 2 min read
Family Affair

Even after all these years, a franchisee still finds warmth in a chilly business.
Devlin Smith | 2 min read
Starting a Business

Looks Like Rain

If you've thought and thought and still haven't come up with any great ideas, don't sweat. We've got the tips to turn your bone-dry brainstorming sessions into hurricane-force innovation.
Geoff Williams | 13 min read
Franchises

Keep Thinking

Follow the lead of these franchisees who took their ideas to the corporate office and changed the way their franchises did business.
Geoff Williams | 6 min read
