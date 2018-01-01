Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2002
Featured Article
Have a Little Class
Small-business newbies can learn the ropes online.
Words to the Wise
Glean pearls of wisdom from this entrepreneur's experience.
Music Lessons
How can this nonprofit rock camp for girls keep rolling? The experts compare notes.
Related Articles
Maxed Out
Don't let a little thing like bad credit history get in the way of your entrepreneurial dreams.
Enjoy Your Meal!
It would be rude <i>not</i> to play with your food at this entrepreneur's creative, family-friendly restaurant.
Marketing
Fishing for Trouble
Try too hard to hook your customers, and you risk sending them reeling with anger.