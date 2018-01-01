Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2004

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2004
Featured Article

Flight of Fancy?

Launching a high-tech product can be a technical and financial challenge. Try these tips to get yours off the ground.

Asking for It

You can't always get what you want, but chances are better if you learn how to ask.

Smart Ideas 08/04

Two jerseys in one, dry-erase erasers and more

What's New 08/04

What's New 08/04

On the auction block
Sara Wilson | 1 min read
I Spy
Franchises

I Spy

One franchisee uncovers hidden potential in a private-eye business.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
Hungry for More
Franchises

Hungry for More

With four food franchises on his plate, this owner reveals his recipe for success.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
Reality Doesn't Bite

Reality Doesn't Bite

The real world has been treating our "real life" entrepreneur well.
April Y. Pennington | 2 min read
No Such Thing as Free Money?

No Such Thing as Free Money?

Will your wish for free money be granted? Don't count on it.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 3 min read
New Attitude

New Attitude

Pursesnickety! prepares to soar with a revamped e-commerce site.
Amanda C. Kooser | 2 min read
Start the Presses

Start the Presses

Publishing a magazine may seem like a dream, but these entrepreneurs made it a reality.
Nichole L. Torres | 5 min read
Hot Disks 08/04

Hot Disks 08/04

Do-it-yourself marketing materials, remote support and more
Liane Cassavoy | 2 min read
Passing the Buck
Technology

Passing the Buck

Now you can hand off cellular calls to VoIP and save big on roaming and long-distance charges.
Mike Hogan | 3 min read
