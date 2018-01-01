Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2005
Featured Article
Prep Work
Build your case to get major insurance claims.
Well-Read
From cutting hair to inspiring hispanic readership, Rueben Martinez's novel idea is a story for all ages.
Top Honors
Winning a contest can catapult your invention into the mainstream.
Related Articles
Franchises
Baby Love
One couple's desire to welcome their new child inspires their small-business dreams.
Starting a Business
Legal Issues
Make sure to answer these three legal questions when starting a homebased business.
View From the Top
See how a year's worth of changes helped our tech makeover winner take her business to new heights.