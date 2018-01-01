Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2005
Featured Article
Pet Project
How one former veterinarian wowed major pet-product retailers--and got her invention on their shelves
Developing a Positive Reputation
How to be the entrepreneur everyone wants to do business with
Hit the Floor
Entrepreneurship floors in universities let students live their businesses 24/7.
Related Articles
Franchises
Access Hollywood
A staffing franchisee carves a new niche in showbiz--and finds fame in his own right.
Love and Business?
Following these four tips can help spouses run a business without ruining their marriage.
Marketing
Shout It From the Rooftops
Ensure maximum exposure for your new product or service by becoming a public speaker.
Starting a Business
Timing Is Everything
Is it ever too early to plan? Give your startup an edge by mapping the next 10 years now.
Starting a Business
New and Improved
Products that make life easier are all the rage. Your next big business idea may be making a good, everyday item great.