Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2005
Don't Take This Sitting Down!

Small-business legislation needs to move forward, so get out there and do something about it.

Starting a Business

Power House

Muscling in on fitness chains, this entrepreneur thrives using his body and soul.
April Y. Pennington | 2 min read
Tool Time

How one entrepreneur built a better screwdriver--and used smart networking to get it into Sears stores nationwide
Don Debelak | 6 min read
Projecting Yourself as a Champion

Earn respect by projecting an image of yourself that people take seriously.
Romanus Wolter | 3 min read
Projecting Success

Creating a business as your class project can earn you success inside and outside school walls.
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
Smart Ideas 07/05

Pet manikins, celebrity access and more
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
What's New 07/05

Teach the children well
Sara Wilson | 1 min read
The Whole Package
The Whole Package

Giving back to the community is part of these postal franchisees' code.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
The Entrepreneurial Edge

Just because you're not an entrepreneur at heart, doesn't mean you can't have a successful business.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 2 min read
Real Winners

These long shots overcame the odds and emerged triumphant.
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
