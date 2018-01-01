Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2005

Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2005
Featured Article

It Figures 10/05

The cost of complying with federal regulations, wasting time at work and more

Teens Take Over!

No need to be alarmed: The family comes to work, the office is redone, and something's happening at Borders.

For Better or Worse

Look no further for a business partner. You may already have a perfect match--your spouse.

Think you can't afford to buy a franchise? Well, think again. Check out our listing of franchises for under $50,000.
1 min read
Growth Strategies

Don't let your messy office hold you back--clear the clutter, spruce up the design, and organize the space so it works for you.
April Y. Pennington | 5 min read
Growth Strategies

Got the itch to move? Looking to expand? Our Hot Cities rankings are back for 2005 and ready to help point you in the right direction.
Mark Henricks | 13 min read
Growth Strategies

Boost both retail and e-tail sales by posting your products on eBay.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 11 min read
Can a great college friend prove to be an equally good business partner?
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
Warm retailers up to your new product, even if it's in a category all its own.
Don Debelak | 6 min read
Growth Strategies

Achieve real results in your business by following these practical steps.
Romanus Wolter | 3 min read
Healthy treats for your pet, smoke detectors that talk and more
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Learning the ropes
Sara Wilson | 1 min read
