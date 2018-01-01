Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2006
Featured Article
Finish First
In business, crossing the finish line second is not an option.
Trust Your Team
Don't be afraid to delegate. You'll empower and inspire your employees--and make the most of your own time, too.
Alma Matters
Can your high school business make the transition to college?
Related Articles
Starting a Business
Selling Cars on eBay
Get your automotive business in gear with help from eBay Motors.
Take a Back Seat
...or a seat back, rather. One mom's innovative storage solution has students and teachers sitting pretty.
Starting a Business
eBay Made Easy
Starting an eBay business is effortless with these 10 simple steps.