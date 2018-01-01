Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2007
Featured Article
Movers & Shakers
Entrepreneurs who rocked our world.
Crafty Cause
Raising awareness for a cause helped this handbag-maker raise her profile.
Pie in the Sky
This website owner is making authentic New York pizza available anywhere, anytime.
New Lease on Life
When he wanted out of his car lease, this entrepreneur didn't take no for an answer--he started a business instead.
Keep Up!
Your business is improving its offerings--and that's a good thing. The problem is, your customers don't always see it that way.