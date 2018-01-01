Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2007

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2007
Entrepreneur Magazine's Hot 500

Who made the cut as this year's fastest-growing small businesses?

Design on a Dime

Working from home and staying in touch with his former employer helped this designer make the leap to his own studio.

The Time Is Now

Yes, you can build a million-dollar business while you're still in college.

Watch Out for VC Scams

Looking to raise capital? You could be a target for con artists. To avoid getting scammed, stay on the alert--and trust your gut.
David Worrell | 6 min read
How Do I Raise Funds For a Nonprofit?

Buying bonds from a nonprofit organization lets you show your giving side--and make money, too.
Farnoosh Torabi | 3 min read
Tired of Waiting in Line?

Save a trip to the post office with the DYMO Desktop Mailing Solution.
Amanda C. Kooser | 1 min read
Exchange-Traded vs. Index Funds

Tried-and-true index funds still rank highest on our list, but exchange-traded funds can add spice to a well-rounded portfolio.
Scott Bernard Nelson | 3 min read
The Land of the Audit-Free

Small businesses are being liberated from SOX restrictions.
Jennifer Pellet | 2 min read
The Ups and Downs of Funds

This thrilling fund is not for the faint of heart.
Dian Vujovich | 2 min read
Creative Snacking

Yummy peanut butter cafes are the best thing since sliced bread.
2 min read
Hot Wheels

The latest in fun franchising: renting motorcycles to thrill-seeking travelers.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Small Business Owners Risk Identity Theft

Insuring your identity makes it easier to get it back.
Jacquelyn Lynn | 2 min read
