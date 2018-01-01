Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2007
Featured Article
Getting Intellectual
An idea can be your most valuable asset, but first you need to own it.
On the Up-and-Up
Both hiring and salaries continue to rise.
Test Run
Your business idea may look good on paper, but how will it fare in the real world? Run a feasibility test and find out.
Related Articles
Final Answer
Take the guesswork out of franchising with answers to these top 10 franchise questions--guaranteed to put you in the know.
Sweet Spots
Make your golf event one to remember by hosting clients at one of these world-class courses.