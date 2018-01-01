Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2008
Featured Article
It's In The Bag
Here's how one entrepreneur keyed in on a rampant purse-digging problem.
Spell It Out
Keeping up with web lingo has helped this entrepreneur launch an accessory empire.
Eat Up!
Have a big helping of the top restaurant franchises for 2008.
Related Articles
Open Sesame
Cell phone companies are starting to free up their networks. Here's the latest on the liberation.
Safety 'Net
Michael Fertik Gives clients peace of mind by keeping their online images squeaky-clean.
Take It With You
Hard-traveling photography and digital media entrepreneur Danya Henninger, co-founder of Imagic with her husband Mark, makes the most of web apps both old and new. She took time out to discuss her must-have online applications.