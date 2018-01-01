Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2008

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2008
Featured Article

Bouncing Back

When IPO plans flop, companies in need of capital find new ways to make financing work.

Girls' Club

Power lunches aren't just for the guys anymore.

Trash Talks

By spurring change, Tom Kemper made himself a nice chunk of it.

Street Cred

Making a difference while you make a buck? Prove it.
Lindsay Holloway | 2 min read
Life After Google

They struck it rich, and now they want to help your company do the same.
Julie Sloane | 2 min read
Form and Function

The 2009 FX is Infiniti's most elegant crossover yet.
Jill Amadio | 1 min read
Tax Relief

If you're on the move, don't forget to consider tax rates.
3 min read
Earn Your Stripes

Feeling patriotic this Fourth of July? Follow the lead of these four entrepreneurs who've built businesses that help soldiers overseas and let the troops know how much they're appreciated.
Nichole L. Torres | 2 min read
Technology Roundup 07/08

Get the rest of your tech fix here.
9 min read
Connect More

Pack some power with these handy USB gadgets.
Amanda C. Kooser | 3 min read
I Know That Voice

If you've got business to take care of on the go, why don't you just say so?
Heather Clancy | 3 min read
Get in the Driver's Seat

The new dashboard that'll help you steer your business.
Mike Hogan | 3 min read
