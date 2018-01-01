Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2008
Get Your Money's Worth
We show you 10 ways to save during startup--and which investments are worth the splurge.
High Rollers
Venture capitalists showed entrepreneurs the big bucks in 2007. Could one of our top VC firms be looking for a business like yours this time around?
Let's Get Critical
Constructive feedback can be a big boost for your business.
Related Articles
Early to Rise
These entrepreneurs jumped at the chance to be franchisees while they were young--and their determination and drive are paying off.
Face Time: Too Faced Cosmetics Inc.
These cosmetics connoisseurs are giving major brands a run for their money.