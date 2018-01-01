Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2008

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2008
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Get Your Money's Worth

We show you 10 ways to save during startup--and which investments are worth the splurge.

High Rollers

Venture capitalists showed entrepreneurs the big bucks in 2007. Could one of our top VC firms be looking for a business like yours this time around?

Let's Get Critical

Constructive feedback can be a big boost for your business.

Related Articles

Smart Ideas Roundup 08/08

Smart Ideas Roundup 08/08

Be in the Know About the Next Big Thing.
5 min read
Simple Startup

Simple Startup

How to keep your site's operating costs low while still boosting profits
Amanda C. Kooser | 2 min read
Taking Over

Taking Over

Buying out your boss? You can do it--and get a good deal.
Rosalind Resnick | 2 min read
Do the Two-Step

Do the Two-Step

Forget cold calling--now, getting leads is as simple as counting to two.
John Jantsch Marketing Consultant, Speaker, Author, and Founder of the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network. | 3 min read
Early to Rise

Early to Rise

These entrepreneurs jumped at the chance to be franchisees while they were young--and their determination and drive are paying off.
Sara Wilson | 8 min read
World Of Difference

World Of Difference

In college, you've got the whole green business world in your hands.
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
On the Horizon

On the Horizon

The economy may be down, but the expansion capital outlook remains positive in 2008.
Carol Tice | 6 min read
Face Time: Too Faced Cosmetics Inc.

Face Time: Too Faced Cosmetics Inc.

These cosmetics connoisseurs are giving major brands a run for their money.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
Costs and Benefits

Costs and Benefits

Should you share your company's financial woes with employees?
Mark Henricks | 3 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.