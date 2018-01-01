Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2008
Featured Article
Fresh Faces in the Franchise Industry
Take a look at the newest faces on the franchising scene.
Word Gets Around
How can your company harness the power of rave reviews? A customer-driven social networking site makes it possible.
Unscramble This
Encrypting data can save you lots of heartache. How should you do it?
Related Articles
Shoot For the Clouds
The bigger the better? Not when you're trying to reach the next level of portability.
Let's Cut This Short
If you've been hoping for an end to early termination fees, sorry--they're still here.
Turn It Around
When the economy takes a tumble, don't let your marketing go down with it. Stay standing by retuning your message.