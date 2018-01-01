Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2008

Entrepreneur Magazine - November 2008
Featured Article

Branson: A Man of Many Milestones

Richard Branson isn't defined by business or personal success. His life is a combination of both.

Keep Up Appearances

The right attitude can mean the difference between failure and success.

To The Rescue

Your education is good for more than just your own success. Learn how you can help others, too.

What Women Want
Starting a Business

What Women Want

How to grab a powerful niche market with growing potential.
Amanda C. Kooser | 3 min read
A Time To Market
Marketing

A Time To Market

A time to market your to-do list isn't complete without this key practice--and neither is your business.
John Jantsch Marketing Consultant, Speaker, Author, and Founder of the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network. | 3 min read
Road to Success
Growth Strategies

Road to Success

You can still find a place in the auto industry--you just have to know where to look.
Laura Tiffany | 11 min read
Business Mentoring
Starting a Business

Business Mentoring

Years of managing and running businesses inspired one man to help others do the same.
Kristen Henning | 2 min read
Back to Basics
Growth Strategies

Back to Basics

Starting a franchise in a small town helped these family-focused entrepreneurs bring in big profits.
2 min read
Old Tricks, New Job
Starting a Business

Old Tricks, New Job

Shorten the road to success by using skills learned during your days as an employee.
Nichole L. Torres | 2 min read
Mass Appeal
Growth Strategies

Mass Appeal

Does your product have what it takes to attract an international audience?
Gail Dutton | 3 min read
Pay for Performance
Growth Strategies

Pay for Performance

Variable pay plans can save you money--and your employees may prefer them.
Mark Henricks | 3 min read
Use Your Words
Marketing

Use Your Words

Put Google AdWords to work, and watch the customers--and sales--click in.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 2 min read
