Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2008
Featured Article
Year-End Tax Tips
Know what you can do to ease the burden of April 15.
Barter for a Better Bottom Line
Professional barter exchanges help businesses attract new customers and boost sales.
Smart Moves in a Bad Economy
When costs rise and customers wane, don't let knee-jerk reactions kick you in the wrong direction.
Related Articles
Finance
Bad Debt? Get a Tax Break
In a troubled economy, every penny counts. So take advantage of these tax savings.
Technology
Meet Via Video
Videoconferencing technology comes to the rescue when being there isn't an option.
Technology
Who's on Your Site?
Real-time tracking tools make it easier than ever to monitor your online traffic.
Technology
A Computer that Hears You
New advancements in speech recognition software mean better voice navigation, surfing, formatting and more.
Starting a Business
Happy Babies, Happy Planet
Bored while her baby slept, this mother created organic, cloth diapers.