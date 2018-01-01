Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2009
Featured Article
The Greening of Lunch
Kids Konserve hopes its eco-conscious lunch products for kids will raise awareness for parents.
Conquering Your Fear of Fees
Savvy investors know to read the fine print about money-management charges.
Your Startup May Be Worth Less Than You Think
The recession has resulted in a drop in the valuation of startups.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
What Have You Done for Me Lately?
Companies are under pressure to get the results of their marketing money. Here's how to prove you're delivering.
worth-knowing
On the Itinerary: Your Future
Study abroad, and find the business opportunity of a lifetime.
Growth Strategies
The 40-Year-Old Intern
Midlife career crisis? Laid off? In transition? Here's how to test-drive your fantasy job.
worth-knowing
The Cookbook Remixed
Tastebook.com gives cooking junkies a better method for recipe madness.
Starting a Business
Who's Getting VC Now?
A startup that helps businesses track consumers' phone purchases gets funding even sooner than its founders expected.