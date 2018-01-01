Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2009

Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2009
The Greening of Lunch

Kids Konserve hopes its eco-conscious lunch products for kids will raise awareness for parents.

Conquering Your Fear of Fees

Savvy investors know to read the fine print about money-management charges.

Your Startup May Be Worth Less Than You Think

The recession has resulted in a drop in the valuation of startups.

What Have You Done for Me Lately?
Starting a Business

What Have You Done for Me Lately?

Companies are under pressure to get the results of their marketing money. Here's how to prove you're delivering.
Geoff Williams | 2 min read
On the Itinerary: Your Future
worth-knowing

On the Itinerary: Your Future

Study abroad, and find the business opportunity of a lifetime.
Joel Holland | 4 min read
The 40-Year-Old Intern
Growth Strategies

The 40-Year-Old Intern

Midlife career crisis? Laid off? In transition? Here's how to test-drive your fantasy job.
3 min read
Analyzing the Analytics
Technology

Analyzing the Analytics

How to make sense of your website's performance data
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
Shiny Object of the Month

Shiny Object of the Month

Thumbing around the world with the Blackberry Tour 9630.
Dan O'Shea | 1 min read
The Cookbook Remixed
worth-knowing

The Cookbook Remixed

Tastebook.com gives cooking junkies a better method for recipe madness.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 2 min read
Who's Getting VC Now?
Starting a Business

Who's Getting VC Now?

A startup that helps businesses track consumers' phone purchases gets funding even sooner than its founders expected.
Carol Tice | 2 min read
Less Ramble on the Road
Growth Strategies

Less Ramble on the Road

TripAdvisor turns its attention to business travelers
2 min read
Top of the Food Chain
worth-knowing

Top of the Food Chain

Reality TV king Mark Burnett speaks about Shark Tank.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 2 min read
