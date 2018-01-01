Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2009

Entrepreneur Magazine - November 2009
Is There a Tutor in the House?

Club Z! is earning high marks by sending credentialed teachers into the home

Candid Talk About Stock Options

Companies are clear: Stock options may not gain value. But employees still expect them. A burned senior VP at a big bank says just to cut her a bonus check.

The Importance of Being Liquid

Even amid signs of an economic bounce, it's still wise for entrepreneurs not to tie up their capital.

Save the Sale With Service

5 strategies for polishing and protecting your customer-service reputation
Michael Port | 4 min read
Expertise in the Field

Starfire Sports' founder applied what he learned in the tech sector to a nonprofit venture
Carol Tice | 2 min read
That's a Starbucks?

When the coffee giant opened a 'stealth' outlet in its own hometown, it was the espresso shot heard around the world.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
Honk if You Can Read This

Sign spinning has morphed from curbside oddity to performance art--and a surprisingly effective way for a startup to grab attention.
Annie Lindstrom | 6 min read
Brewing Big (With a Micro Soul)

After 18 years of growth and with annual revenue about to break $100 million, Kim Jordan still maintains New Belgium's freewheeling spirit.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 8 min read
Is it Really Innovation?

Peter Diamandis talks about what innovation really is while Tim O'Reilly calls the I-word era "dead on arrival."
Joe Robinson | 4 min read
For More Sales, Create a Landing Page

A well-conceived landing page sends the right signals about your company and can help boost conversion rates.
Mikal E. Belicove | 4 min read
The New Tastemakers

Social media meets online retailing at ThisNext.com, making everyone a critic.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 2 min read
Wealth of Experience

A history of startup success in the mobile ad game--and a strong market position--paid off when the founders of Nexage launched a new funding campaign.
Carol Tice | 4 min read
