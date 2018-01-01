Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2009
Featured Article
Blinkin' Brilliant
How one man's half decorated house led to a holiday business that's now surging.
Mr. Protection
Boats, buildings, cars, hay bales: Mike Enos wraps them all.
Candid Talk About Performance Evaluations
It's evaluation season--does any topic spark more debate between employees and managers?
Related Articles
Finance
What a Little Giving Can Get You
In the spirit of the season, our gift to you: 4 ways to give a little--and get a little back.
Marketing
Keep Your Cards to Yourself
4 ways to build your reputation and expand your network--without business cards.
Starting a Business
A New Year, a New Strategy
It's not all bad news on the financing front. Here are the top trends for 2010 and how to make the most of them.
worth-knowing
Putting School to Work
Long walks in high heels inspired two women to create something easier on the feet--with a little help from their university.
worth-knowing
Dearly Beloved, Please Send Cash
A Palo Alto company found a new way to raise venture capital: Get married.
Growth Strategies
Can't Live With/Can't Live Without: Skype for Business
Skype lets you call, instant message, video call and conference with one piece of software at essentially no cost.
Growth Strategies
The Importance of IT
Study shows small businesses plan to keep spending on hardware and software.
Technology
Attack of the Androids
An iPhone app that'll let you write and edit Word documents and Excel spreadsheets, plus Android smartphones.