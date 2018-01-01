Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2009

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2009
Featured Article

Blinkin' Brilliant

How one man's half decorated house led to a holiday business that's now surging.

Mr. Protection

Boats, buildings, cars, hay bales: Mike Enos wraps them all.

Candid Talk About Performance Evaluations

It's evaluation season--does any topic spark more debate between employees and managers?

Finance

What a Little Giving Can Get You

In the spirit of the season, our gift to you: 4 ways to give a little--and get a little back.
Rosalind Resnick | 4 min read
Marketing

Keep Your Cards to Yourself

4 ways to build your reputation and expand your network--without business cards.
Michael Port | 5 min read
worth-knowing

The Giving Vine

Through cause marketing OneHope is working to improve many lives.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Starting a Business

A New Year, a New Strategy

It's not all bad news on the financing front. Here are the top trends for 2010 and how to make the most of them.
Asheesh Advani | 3 min read
worth-knowing

Putting School to Work

Long walks in high heels inspired two women to create something easier on the feet--with a little help from their university.
Joel Holland | 3 min read
worth-knowing

Dearly Beloved, Please Send Cash

A Palo Alto company found a new way to raise venture capital: Get married.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
Growth Strategies

Can't Live With/Can't Live Without: Skype for Business

Skype lets you call, instant message, video call and conference with one piece of software at essentially no cost.
2 min read
Growth Strategies

The Importance of IT

Study shows small businesses plan to keep spending on hardware and software.
Jason Ankeny | 2 min read
Technology

Attack of the Androids

An iPhone app that'll let you write and edit Word documents and Excel spreadsheets, plus Android smartphones.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read
