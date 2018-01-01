Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2013

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2013
Who Cares About Costs? Here's How to Structure Your Business to Last

Many companies are too concerned with costs and operate shortsightedly. But a business who measures growth and progress in years, not months, is a much easier ship to steer.

When Overconfidence Backfires

A certain brashness has correlations to success. But how much is too much?

How a Squinting Dog Inspired a $3 Million Company

When their border collie had trouble seeing during a game of fetch, Roni and Ken Di Lullo invented Doggles, tinted sport goggles for dogs.

Inside Nerdist's Media Empire for the Internet Age
Entrepreneurs

Inside Nerdist's Media Empire for the Internet Age

Geek rebels Chris Hardwick and Peter Levin parlayed their passion for sci-fi, video games and superheroes into a new media empire for the Internet Age. All hail the Nerdist.
John Patrick Pullen | 11 min read
5 Simple Tips for Marketing to Nerds
Marketing

5 Simple Tips for Marketing to Nerds

Nerds, geeks, eggheads and wonks are an influential audience -- Nerdist's Chris Hardwick offers tips to reach them.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
The Ethics Coach Tackles Thorny Issues of Ownership and If Pay-for-Play Is Ever OK
Ask Entrepreneur

The Ethics Coach Tackles Thorny Issues of Ownership and If Pay-for-Play Is Ever OK

Our resident ethics coach tackles your tricky ethical dilemmas, such as is 'you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours' ever an acceptable business practice?
Gael O'Brien The Ethics Coach | 4 min read
What Is the Office of the Future?
Ask Entrepreneur

What Is the Office of the Future?

A look at the next wave of open workspaces, where transparency, collaboration and sustainability are coming together to create environments that drive innovation.
Lana Bortolot | 9 min read
The Esquire Guy's Guide to Swearing in the Office
Ask Entrepreneur

The Esquire Guy's Guide to Swearing in the Office

The Esquire guy can't shut the [bleep] up about profanity in the workplace.
Ross McCammon Articles Editor, GQ magazine
The Best States for Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

The Best States for Entrepreneurs

We checked out the data and talked to the experts to find the best states that best cater to small business. Here, our look at the places that are going the distance for 'treps.
John Patrick Pullen | 6 min read
The Best Cities for Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

The Best Cities for Entrepreneurs

We looked at the data and talked to the experts to find the best cities for small business. Here are five emerging entrepreneurial hubs.
John Patrick Pullen | 4 min read
Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on Nerds and Mobile Games
Growth Strategies

Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on Nerds and Mobile Games

Amy Cosper dishes on August's big stories: the importance of nerds and the creation of Bosshole.
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
Creating a Mobile Game: A Cautionary Tale
Technology

Creating a Mobile Game: A Cautionary Tale

Entrepreneur wanted in on the multibillion-dollar mobile gaming business. So we decided to build our own iPhone game and share everything we learned with readers. Here's the painfully true story of Bosshole.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
