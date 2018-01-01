Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2013
Featured Article
Who Cares About Costs? Here's How to Structure Your Business to Last
Many companies are too concerned with costs and operate shortsightedly. But a business who measures growth and progress in years, not months, is a much easier ship to steer.
When Overconfidence Backfires
A certain brashness has correlations to success. But how much is too much?
How a Squinting Dog Inspired a $3 Million Company
When their border collie had trouble seeing during a game of fetch, Roni and Ken Di Lullo invented Doggles, tinted sport goggles for dogs.
Related Articles
Entrepreneurs
Inside Nerdist's Media Empire for the Internet Age
Geek rebels Chris Hardwick and Peter Levin parlayed their passion for sci-fi, video games and superheroes into a new media empire for the Internet Age. All hail the Nerdist.
Marketing
5 Simple Tips for Marketing to Nerds
Nerds, geeks, eggheads and wonks are an influential audience -- Nerdist's Chris Hardwick offers tips to reach them.
Ask Entrepreneur
The Ethics Coach Tackles Thorny Issues of Ownership and If Pay-for-Play Is Ever OK
Our resident ethics coach tackles your tricky ethical dilemmas, such as is 'you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours' ever an acceptable business practice?
Ask Entrepreneur
What Is the Office of the Future?
A look at the next wave of open workspaces, where transparency, collaboration and sustainability are coming together to create environments that drive innovation.
Ask Entrepreneur
The Esquire Guy's Guide to Swearing in the Office
The Esquire guy can't shut the [bleep] up about profanity in the workplace.
Starting a Business
The Best States for Entrepreneurs
We checked out the data and talked to the experts to find the best states that best cater to small business. Here, our look at the places that are going the distance for 'treps.
Starting a Business
The Best Cities for Entrepreneurs
We looked at the data and talked to the experts to find the best cities for small business. Here are five emerging entrepreneurial hubs.
Growth Strategies
Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on Nerds and Mobile Games
Amy Cosper dishes on August's big stories: the importance of nerds and the creation of Bosshole.
Technology
Creating a Mobile Game: A Cautionary Tale
Entrepreneur wanted in on the multibillion-dollar mobile gaming business. So we decided to build our own iPhone game and share everything we learned with readers. Here's the painfully true story of Bosshole.