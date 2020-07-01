Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2020

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2020
Tablet Edition Subscribe

Featured Article

Why We Put 137 People on Our Cover

2020 has been a tough year for everyone. To find new success on the other side of this crisis, we must work together.

What to Expect from Recovery, According to a Hong Kong Entrepreneur

Cheryl Leung's Hong Kong-based fashion brand is months ahead U.S. businesses in terms of recovery. Here's what she says you should expect.

7 Franchisees Share Lessons from the Pandemic

Survival wasn't easy - but for these entrepreneurs, there was no alternative.

Related Articles

Your Company Should Give Back (Even If You're Short on Cash)
Giving Back

Your Company Should Give Back (Even If You're Short on Cash)

Here are two reasons why: Your customers and your team want you to.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
6 Franchisors Found New Ways To Build During the Covid-19 Crisis
Crisis Management

6 Franchisors Found New Ways To Build During the Covid-19 Crisis

Their stories prove that if you look hard enough, opportunity is everywhere.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 9 min read
How 5 Entrepreneurs Pivoted To Thrive During the Pandemic
Crisis Management

How 5 Entrepreneurs Pivoted To Thrive During the Pandemic

Don't cling to your original concept. You might just find an even bigger opportunity
Kenny Herzog and Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
5 Lessons from Businesses That Boomed During the Pandemic
Success Strategies

5 Lessons from Businesses That Boomed During the Pandemic

Some entrepreneurs saw a sales surge during the pandemic. Here's how they moved fast to keep up.
Frances Dodds, Stephanie Schomer, and Jessica Thomas | 6 min read
3 Ways to Build a Sustainable Business Post-COVID, According to Jon Taffer
Crisis Management

3 Ways to Build a Sustainable Business Post-COVID, According to Jon Taffer

Creating a strong operation for the future will require thinking ahead - and acting now.
Jon Taffer Bar and Nightlife Consultant and Author | 4 min read
5 Ways to Create Boundaries While Working From Home
Productivity

5 Ways to Create Boundaries While Working From Home

The staff at sexual health startup Dame share their secrets for staying sane and productive.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Why Leaders Need to Overcommunicate During a Crisis
Crisis Management

Why Leaders Need to Overcommunicate During a Crisis

To lead through challenging times, Thoughtspot CEO Sudheesh Nair is making sure his team has more information than they need.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
Launching a Business During the Pandemic? Learn From These 4 Founders.
Launching a Business

Launching a Business During the Pandemic? Learn From These 4 Founders.

These entrepreneurs took the leap when times were tough - and found new ways to succeed.
Liz Brody, Stephanie Schomer, and Jessica Thomas | 4 min read
3 Tools to Help You Build a Strong Website and Brand
Launching a Business

3 Tools to Help You Build a Strong Website and Brand

It's easier than ever to build your own digital presence. We tested and reviewed some of the latest offerings.
John Brandon | 4 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2020