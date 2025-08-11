Join us for this free webinar and learn how today's CFOs can future-proof their teams and stay ahead of the curve.

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the business landscape, finance and accounting leaders can no longer afford to sit on the sidelines. Whether you're tasked with strategic forecasting, risk management, or month-end reporting, the integration of AI isn't just inevitable—it's essential. But before diving into advanced tools and automation systems, leaders need a firm grasp of the fundamentals.



That's exactly what this upcoming webinar delivers. Join us for AI Essentials for Modern Finance and Accounting Leaders: A Foundational Guide, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

Tom Kelly, the Sr. Director Product Marketing/Management for the Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit and an expert in helping financial leaders navigate the ever-changing digital landscape, will be joined by moderator Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, an AI Strategist and Business Communication Expert in this timely conversation. Together, they'll provide a foundational guide to get CFOs and leaders ready to take the next steps in understanding AI and its possibilities for the financial role.

AI Essentials for Modern Finance and Accounting Leaders will be a practical, jargon-free session designed to help financial professionals confidently navigate the basics of artificial intelligence. It's not about turning you into a data scientist. It's about giving you the knowledge you need to ask the right questions, spot the right opportunities, and lead your team with clarity in an AI-enhanced world.

From the principles of machine learning to the practical applications of automation in financial workflows, you'll walk away with a solid foundation—and a forward-looking mindset.



In this webinar, we'll discuss how to:

Demystify AI with core concepts and clear definitions tailored for finance professionals

Apply AI fundamentals to key areas like forecasting, reporting, and risk mitigation

Identify the early wins where automation can drive efficiency

Strategize a phased, thoughtful AI adoption plan that aligns with your organization's goals

Whether you're just starting to explore AI or looking to guide your team with confidence, this foundational guide will equip you with the strategic insights you need to stay competitive—and lead with impact—in the age of intelligent automation.

The AI Essentials for Modern Finance and Accounting Leaders webinar will take place Thursday October 23 at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT.