AI Essentials for Modern Finance and Accounting Leaders: A Foundational Guide Join us for this free webinar and learn how today's CFOs can future-proof their teams and stay ahead of the curve.

By Entrepreneur Events Edited by Jason Fell

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the business landscape, finance and accounting leaders can no longer afford to sit on the sidelines. Whether you're tasked with strategic forecasting, risk management, or month-end reporting, the integration of AI isn't just inevitable—it's essential. But before diving into advanced tools and automation systems, leaders need a firm grasp of the fundamentals.

That's exactly what this upcoming webinar delivers. Join us for AI Essentials for Modern Finance and Accounting Leaders: A Foundational Guide, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

Tom Kelly, the Sr. Director Product Marketing/Management for the Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit and an expert in helping financial leaders navigate the ever-changing digital landscape, will be joined by moderator Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, an AI Strategist and Business Communication Expert in this timely conversation. Together, they'll provide a foundational guide to get CFOs and leaders ready to take the next steps in understanding AI and its possibilities for the financial role.

AI Essentials for Modern Finance and Accounting Leaders will be a practical, jargon-free session designed to help financial professionals confidently navigate the basics of artificial intelligence. It's not about turning you into a data scientist. It's about giving you the knowledge you need to ask the right questions, spot the right opportunities, and lead your team with clarity in an AI-enhanced world.

REGISTER NOW

From the principles of machine learning to the practical applications of automation in financial workflows, you'll walk away with a solid foundation—and a forward-looking mindset.

In this webinar, we'll discuss how to:

  • Demystify AI with core concepts and clear definitions tailored for finance professionals
  • Apply AI fundamentals to key areas like forecasting, reporting, and risk mitigation
  • Identify the early wins where automation can drive efficiency
  • Strategize a phased, thoughtful AI adoption plan that aligns with your organization's goals

Whether you're just starting to explore AI or looking to guide your team with confidence, this foundational guide will equip you with the strategic insights you need to stay competitive—and lead with impact—in the age of intelligent automation.

The AI Essentials for Modern Finance and Accounting Leaders webinar will take place Thursday October 23 at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT.

REGISTER NOW
Entrepreneur Events

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

This Viral Bagel Brand Grew From a Backyard Experiment Into a National Franchise on Track for 300 Locations

PopUp Bagels CEO Tory Bartlett explains how a focused menu, low build-out costs and a tight-knit franchise strategy are fueling explosive growth.

By Carl Stoffers
Resumes & Interviewing

Put Your Job Search on Autopilot With LoopCV Premium

LoopCV applies to hundreds of jobs, contacts recruiters, and tracks your results so you can focus on growing your career or business.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

I've Owned Over 30 Businesses — Here's How to Master the Art of Running More Than One Company at Once

Running multiple businesses at once can seem overwhelming, but it's completely achievable with the right approach.

By Tonia Ryan
Growing a Business

This 'Thoughtless' Meeting Habit Is a Huge Turnoff For Your Team — Fix It Before It's Too Late

As a leader, you might want to talk everything out, but here's why that could be a bad idea.

By Wes Kao
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

I Asked ChatGPT's New Agent What to Post Next — It Got 50,000 Views in 48 Hours

The AI agent that predicted my viral post — and it can do the same for you.

By Ben Angel