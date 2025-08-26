Busy Leaders Can Get a Lifetime of Smart Investing for $55 Discover high-growth stocks without endless research.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Running a business means your time is already stretched across strategy, operations, customers, and employees. The last thing most leaders want is to spend their nights buried in financial reports and stock charts. Sterling Stock Picker is a platform that is designed to take the complexity out of investing while still giving you smart, actionable insights.

With lifetime access available now for just $55.19 (MSRP: $486) using code SAVE20 through September 7, you can finally let technology handle the heavy lifting in the markets.

Here's what makes it different:

  • AI-powered guidance: Sterling's patent-pending North Star tech helps you know when to buy, sell, or hold without guesswork.
  • Done-for-you portfolio builder: Skip the endless stock screening. Build a diversified, risk-aligned portfolio in just a few steps.
  • Personal financial coach: Meet Finley, your AI advisor that delivers personalized recommendations, explains strategies, and even answers your investing questions in plain language.

For business leaders, the value is simple: your capital should work just as hard as you do. Sterling Stock Picker helps you tap into top-performing companies, identify high-growth opportunities, and adjust based on your risk profile—all without stealing hours from your calendar.

Instead of chasing stock tips on social media or getting buried in spreadsheets, you'll have a smart system that works in the background while you run your company.

Think of it as having a research team in your pocket—for less than the cost of dinner.

Get a lifetime of Sterling Stock Picker for $55.19 (MSRP: $486) using code SAVE20 through September 7.

Sterling Stock Picker: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Build a Startup That Actually Attracts a Venture Capitalist

From gaining early traction to strengthening your team and digital presence, here are the real-world steps founders must take to become truly investable.

By Steve Laidlaw
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

He Grew His Small Business to a $25 Million Operation By Following These 5 Principles

Josh Campbell of Rescue Air and Plumbing has shown that lasting success in the trades requires integrity, reliability and genuine care.

By Emily Washcovick
Business News

She Was Passed Over for a Promotion to CEO. So She Acquired the Company and Took Over the Role Anyway.

Julia Stewart, 70, a longtime restaurant group chief executive and serial entrepreneur, was passed over for a promotion — and then got the ultimate revenge.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Airbnb's CEO Says He Personally Manages 40 to 50 Employees as Direct Reports: 'A Lot of Work'

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, 43, follows a "founder mode" management style, which focuses on direct relationships with employees instead of a more hierarchical structure.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

These 31-Year-Old Best Friends Started a Side Hustle to Solve a Workout Struggle — And It's On Track to Hit $10 Million Annual Revenue This Year

Millie Blumka and Taylor Borenstein encountered a frustrating fitness issue during the pandemic and wondered if other people felt the same.

By Amanda Breen