Julie Guntrip, head of financial wellness at Jenius Bank, breaks down how to manage your bank account for higher quality of life.

More than 50% of American consumers aged 25-55 earning at least $100,000 per household say that finances make them feel stressed, anxious or depressed, and 41% of them report feelings of guilt or hopelessness, according to a new survey from Jenius Bank.

Many feel the strain of funds that don't stretch as far as they once did. Two-thirds (63%) of U.S. adults say inflation and rising prices have caused them to save less for unexpected expenses — and just 44% of them have enough money set aside for a $1,000 emergency, per Bankrate data.

