Quick — name a resource more critical to the future than lithium.

It's not easy. Lithium is the foundation of the modern energy economy, powering electric vehicles, smartphones, and renewable infrastructure. It is also a critical material for the nuclear energy revolution. And demand is only climbing – it is expected to surge 5X by 2040.

This spike in demand is pushing governments and global corporations into a high-stakes race for supply. As Elon Musk famously put it: "Do you like minting money? The lithium business is for you."

One entrepreneur took that to heart. Now he's leading what is arguably one of the most ambitious lithium ventures in the world with sights on staking claim to the renewable energy throne.

Meet Teague Egan, founder of EnergyX, who has been dubbed by some as The Lithium King.

To meet this moment, he created extraction technology that he says can recover up to 300% more lithium than traditional methods. It didn't take long for the industry to notice. EnergyX has already earned backing from General Motors, which led a $50M investment round to support its 2035 EV goals, an investment from energy giant Eni, a $5M U.S. Department of Energy grant, and a critical alliance with Korea's POSCO to expand in North America.

Then came one of the biggest moves yet: In 2024, EnergyX secured one of the largest lithium brine assets in the Americas – more than 100,000 acres in Chile's "Lithium Triangle." A recent third-party study by engineering firm Worley and geologists Montgomery & Associates confirmed the site's immense potential, projecting it could generate more than $1.1 billion annually once fully operational, at projected market prices.

Egan didn't stop there either. EnergyX is set to acquire land in America's Smackover Region from Pantera Lithium, which will bring their U.S. mining territory to nearly 50,000 acres in size. Importantly, this new EnergyX acreage in the U.S. is directly next to Exxon and Chevron's acreage, who have started lithium business units of their own.

The result? Proven technology, vast reserves, strategic partnerships, and a clear path to commercial production.

Now, they're scaling to make the most of it – and inviting everyday investors to join the next chapter.

From concept to commercialization: 90%+ extraction efficiency

Egan launched EnergyX with a mission to fix a broken industry. Traditional lithium extraction methods are outdated, inefficient, and damaging to the environment, so he set out to create a better way.

The result was LiTAS®, EnergyX's patented extraction platform. Unlike legacy processes, LiTAS® uses a combination of membranes, solvents, and adsorbents – making it the only direct lithium extraction (DLE) platform with all three approaches.

That breakthrough has helped the company raise more than $135 million from 35,000+ investors, including a $50M Series B led by General Motors.

Now, EnergyX is entering its most exciting phase yet (and inviting everyday investors to join).

EnergyX secures one of the largest lithium brine assets in the Americas

After establishing its technology, EnergyX turned its sights to securing top-tier lithium resources. In 2023, the company secured mining rights to a 100,000+ acre mining territory in Chile's "Lithium Triangle," widely considered the most lithium-rich region on Earth. Dubbed Project Black Giant™, initial estimates were pegged at 2.6M metric tons of lithium.

At the time of acquisition, it was already seen as a strategic win, but they were only just discovering the full extent of its potential.

Independent study confirms this could be a $1.1B annual revenue generator

Before any lithium asset can begin commercial production, it must undergo an independent pre-feasibility study (PFS). This rigorous engineering and economic assessment evaluates the resource's size, quality, and viability.

The independent PFS for Project Black Giant™ revealed EnergyX's Chilean mining territory has even more upside than initially believed. Third-party research showed at least 4.5 million metric tons of lithium – and as much as 9.8 million. That's a significant leap from the early 2.6M estimate.

Even more impressive? The study confirmed that EnergyX's LiTAS® system can recover lithium at industry-low capital and operating costs. With both a world-class asset and breakthrough tech under one roof, the study projected Project Black Giant™ could be a $1.1B annual revenue generator once fully operational, at projected market prices.

With the PFS complete, EnergyX is now transitioning to commercial extraction to unlock the immense potential of this sleeping giant.

Eni partnership and the global energy transition

EnergyX's potential hasn't gone unnoticed. In addition to GM, the company earned an investment from Eni SpA, one of the world's largest oil and gas companies. Eni's involvement underscores a broader industry shift toward clean energy and critical minerals – and EnergyX's standing as a leader in the field.

Together, Eni and EnergyX are exploring ways to deploy lithium extraction tech at scale — positioning EnergyX as a key player in reshaping global supply chains. As geopolitical tensions mount and domestic supply becomes a priority, partnerships like these couldn't come at a better time.

The Americas: The next lithium frontier

While China continues to dominate global lithium processing, EnergyX is betting big on the Americas.

The Southern U.S., particularly the Smackover Region, has shown some of the highest lithium concentrations ever recorded. With the right tech, this region alone could power a major share of U.S. EV production — without relying on foreign sources.

EnergyX's vertically integrated model — pairing extraction technology with proven reserves — puts it in rare company. No wonder more than 35,000 investors have jumped at the chance to share in EnergyX's growth.

An opportunity to join the next chapter

Last year, demand for EnergyX's stock was so overwhelming that investors maxed out the investment offering, with thousands more reaching out to ask for another chance to join the movement, the company says.

Now, with EnergyX ready to transition to commercial scale, they've created another investment offering to help power this next phase.

The earliest investors in this new opportunity will be eligible for 20% bonus shares if they meet one of the following criteria:

Be an existing EnergyX shareholder as of July 1, 2025, or

Invest $5,000 or more for this opportunity as a new investor

This bonus is being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a 200,000-share cap. Once those shares are gone, the bonus will no longer be available.

As Project Black Giant™ advances toward commercial production and global momentum accelerates, this is a rare opportunity to maximize your stake in one of the most ambitious clean energy ventures on the planet.

To learn more about EnergyX, their roadmap for growth, or the investment opportunity, head to their website by clicking here.

This is a paid advertisement for EnergyX's Regulation A+ Offering. Please read the offering circular at invest.energyx.com/. The testimonials presented are the opinions of the individuals providing them. They may not represent the experience of all clients or investors and are not a guarantee of future performance or success.

No compensation was provided for these testimonials unless explicitly stated.