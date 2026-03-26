This AI Stock Picker Helps Busy Entrepreneurs Invest Smarter

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Entrepreneurs work hard creating and building something from scratch. That doesn’t leave much time for researching stocks. If you still want to invest confidently, Sterling Stock Picker can be a great option. Right now, you can secure a lifetime subscription to this service for $55.19 (MSRP $486) with code SAVE20 through April 12.

This app uses AI to take the guesswork out of investing

As a busy entrepreneur, it can be tough to stay up to date on the latest stock market news. Luckily, that doesn’t mean you can’t invest, thanks to some help from Sterling Stock Picker. This app is powered by OpenAI, which brought us ChatGPT, and it’s ready to find you the right stocks for your personal goals and risk preferences.

Curious how this app works? Sterling Stock Picker’s North Star Rating System provides patent-pending technology that indicates whether you should buy, sell, hold, or avoid certain stocks. The AI-powered insights give you information such as stock rockets (companies with more than 50% quarterly revenue growth), so you can easily see successful options.

Answer a five-minute questionnaire to provide the app with information about your values, investment goals, and risk preferences. That information can help you create the ideal portfolio, but if you’d rather stay hands-off, you can also choose a Done-for-You Portfolio option.

Your subscription includes access to Finley, an AI-powered personal finance coach that can answer questions about your portfolio, an individual stock, or the stock market. You can also speak with others on the community chat forum and discuss your investment strategies.

Get a lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker for $55.19 (MSRP $486) with code SAVE20 now through April 12.

Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.