This Is a Rare Chance to Save More Than 70% on QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024

Get access to features that help leaders take control of accounting.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Wearing about a dozen hats at once is part of the job for business owners. From sales to payroll to paying vendors, there's always another number that needs crunching. That's why many small businesses, freelancers, and accountants swear by QuickBooks® Desktop Pro Plus—and now you can get the 2024 edition with a lifetime license for just $199.97 (MSRP $699), through October 5.

This isn't just bookkeeping software. QuickBooks Pro Plus 2024 is an all-in-one financial management hub designed to keep your business organized and efficient. You can handle invoices, expenses, sales orders, purchase orders, and payroll tracking from one dashboard. Need deeper insights? Generate professional reports, analyze job costing, or manage inventory without juggling spreadsheets.

Business leaders know that every saved dollar counts. With this lifetime deal, you're not stuck with subscription fees eating into your bottom line. Pay once, own it forever, and focus on growth instead of recurring costs.

Some standout features include:

Enhanced reporting tools to make smarter decisions.

Bank feed imports for easier reconciliations.

Fixed asset management to track value and depreciation.

Time tracking for accurate payroll and project costing.

Customer and vendor management to keep relationships running smoothly.

Setup is simple, updates are included, and it integrates seamlessly with Excel or older QuickBooks versions, making migration a painless process. And because it's officially downloaded from Intuit, you get the latest build with multilingual support and long-term reliability.

For business owners, freelancers, and finance teams, this is more than a discount—it's peace of mind. Lifetime QuickBooks means you can focus on scaling your company, not renewing software.

Pick up a lifetime QuickBooks Pro Plus 2024 license for one user for just $199.97 through October 5.

Intuit® QuickBooks® Desktop Pro Plus 2024 (1 User) for Windows: Lifetime License

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.