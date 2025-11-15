Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you only had 30 minutes a day to grow your business, would you really waste it juggling browser tabs?

OpenAI just released Atlas — an AI-native browser that doesn’t just browse, it works for you. While Chrome keeps you juggling, Atlas remembers, automates, and executes across all your tabs.

In this video, I’m breaking down 8 plug-and-play ways solo entrepreneurs are using Atlas to scale toward six- and seven-figure businesses while cutting their workload in half:

Hunt viral hooks, generate scripts, and organize everything in one Google Doc — automatically. Kill tab hell: Atlas recalls your browsing history and builds an automation plan based on your workflow.

Inside, I’ll show you:

My step-by-step setup — from blank slate to first automation.

The exact prompts I use to turn Atlas into a revenue-generating machine.

How to eliminate 40-plus hours of busywork every week.

Why “zero-click searches” are changing business — and how to adapt fast.

The way you use AI just changed. This is how to build your edge before everyone else catches on.

