Discover how it can save you time and headaches.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creeping into practically every industry. For developers, that raises a big question: Will AI replace coding jobs? While this may be a stretch for today, the truth is that software engineers who know how to use AI for coding may replace others who don't.

This could be the most vital skill in your industry, as AI allows developers to write cleaner code, debug faster, and automate tedious tasks. And we aren't talking about running everything through ChatGPT but using an intelligent development environment like Microsoft Visual Studio Pro. You can get it for $28 through February 16 (reg. $499).

Future-proof your coding career

If you're used to doing everything manually, it's time to loosen the reins. Microsoft's AI coding tools can help you work faster and make fewer errors.

Visual Studio's IntelliCode offers a few time-saving tools as you type:

Highlights variable names, functions, and the type of code

Suggests auto-complete lines and blocks of code

Gives you a list of next-best options

This coding software may also save you time with its cross-platform compatibility. The tool allows you to write code for a web app but deploy it for mobile apps with .NET MAUI.

Hot reload capabilities also make debugging quicker. If you edit a running web page or app, you can see the changes in real time without reloading them constantly.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Pro for $28 (reg. $499) through February 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and add these new skills to your resume. No coupon is needed to get this price.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows - $28



See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.