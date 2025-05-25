AI Is Turning Stock Market Volatility Into an Opportunity for New Investors Here's how AI can help you make smart investments.

The stock market has been unpredictable lately, to say the least. The Dow Jones plunged 1,500 points in a single day, not too long ago. But what can you do? Panic? Sure, for those already invested. But for newbies, it's a flashing neon sign that says "Buy low." The only problem? Most people don't know what to invest in.

That's where an OpenAI-powered stock picker is stepping in—not just to track the chaos but to help first-time investors find stocks worth paying attention to while they're still down. Sterling Stock Picker is currently $55.19 for a lifetime subscription, down from $486.

AI that helps you invest

Sterling Stock Picker was designed to help regular people make informed investment decisions without getting lost in confusing charts or financial jargon. The app starts by learning about your goals and risk tolerance through a quick five-minute questionnaire. Then, it shows you stock picks tailored to your personal investment profile.

What makes this tool different from browsing Reddit threads or Googling "best stocks to buy"? The recommendations are calculated based on your input, with guidance from a built-in AI financial assistant named Finley. Ask it anything, from what P/E ratio means to which stocks align with your goals, and you'll get a straightforward answer powered by OpenAI.

Once you're up and running, you can check in on your portfolio, explore detailed stock analyses, or let the AI walk you through the next steps. For those who want more than just hot tips, Sterling also offers educational insights and community features to help you level up over time.

Until June 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT, a Sterling Stock Picker lifetime subscription is $55.19 with code SAVE20.

That's a fraction of what you'd pay for a single session with a human advisor.

