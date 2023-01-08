Be the Same You, Just More Prepared with This Generator, Now 28% Off

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Want to go into 2023 the same you, just a little more prepared? It's impossible to know when a power outage will strike, but you can take action to keep your devices powered up and stay productive if you own a generator.

Make sure your smartphone is charged through an earthquake, or your laptop stays powered up in a thunderstorm with the EcoFlow DELTA Power Station. This handy device is currently on a massive price drop during the Same You, New Green Mindset event, from $1,399 down to $999, with no coupon code required. That's a 28% savings available now through January 9.

The EcoFlow DELTA Power Station is an excellent representation of the new standard of battery-powered generators. It works with a wide range of devices, helping you keep them powered up for hours when you lose power or simply are away from an electrical outlet. It can also charge a large amount simultaneously — up to 13 devices at once!

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the EcoFlow sets itself apart from other generators thanks to its patented X-Stream Technology, which lets it recharge at 10 times the speed of most portable power stations on the market. And its large inverter load means it can even power up most home appliances and heavy-duty DIY tools under 1,800W with a 1,260Wh capacity.

This Kickstarter-funded generator can be recharged by solar panels in about four hours or can be fully recharged through a 12/24V carport in under ten hours.

Be the same you, just with your pivotal electronics charged up anytime, anywhere with the EcoFlow DELTA Power Station. It's on sale now for $999, no coupon code required, now through January 9 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

