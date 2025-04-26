Boost Productivity With This Adjustable Stand With Port Hub for Just $100 You'll be amazed at how much more comfortable and productive you can be with this attractive, lightweight stand and its eight connected ports.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The biggest cost for businesses is labor, which accounts for around 70% of a company's budget, according to data from business banking specialist North One. If you're running everything alone or with a skeleton staff, then you need every tool that can help you save the most time, and the Adam Elements CASA HUB 360 8-in-1 Aluminum Foldable USB-C Hub Stand for laptops and tablets definitely qualifies. Best of all, you can get it for just $99.99, a 22% discount off the regular retail price of $129.

Entrepreneurs typically put in long hours, and this lightweight, all-aluminum stand is designed for optimal viewing and comfort, making it both functional and convenient. This allows you to work comfortably and productively for as long as you need to. The adjustable mechanism makes setup easy, requiring no tools. Rubber pads enhance the design to provide stability, along with braided cables and strengthened connectors, ensuring long-lasting durability.

An L-shaped nylon braided USB-C to USB-C cable is included to connect your device to the stand. You can also connect additional devices to the stand via its several integrated ports. These include two 3.2 Gen 1 5 Gbps USB-A ports, plus a USB-C Host port; a USB-C PD 3.0 port with 100W, 20V, and 5A; an HDMI port that supports up to 4K at 60Hz; and a 3.5mm audio jack for 32-bit stereo input and output at up to 384 kHz. Additional storage options include an SD 3.0 port and a microSD 3.0 port.

The wide range of adjustments means you'll never worry about neck strain again while working or watching videos. In addition to work and entertainment, you'll find this versatile stand ideal for writing, cooking, painting, and more. At 2" x 11" x 8" and weighing just 36 oz, you can easily move it around to wherever it's most convenient for you.

The Casa Hub works seamlessly with iPads and MacBook models M1, M2, M3, and M4. It's also compatible with Windows and Chrome OS. A three-year manufacturer's warranty covers the stand.

Get the Adam Elements CASA HUB 360 8-in-1 Aluminum Foldable USB-C Hub Stand for just $99.99, a 22% discount off the regular $129 retail price.

