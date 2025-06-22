Build a Career Safety Net That Runs Itself with This $39 Tool

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're running a business, leading a team, or wearing multiple hats as a founder, you already know time is your most valuable asset. So when it comes to hiring—or even pivoting into a new opportunity—LoopCV offers the automation edge you didn't know you needed.

LoopCV is an AI-powered job automation tool that is designed to take the exhausting manual grind out of the job search. Whether you're a business owner looking for fractional work, a founder exploring consulting gigs, or a team leader who is coaching laid-off employees, LoopCV can handle the repetitive outreach for you.

Upload your résumé, define your ideal roles and target locations, and LoopCV will automatically apply to jobs daily, send personalized emails to recruiters, and track your results with real-time performance data. You can even A/B test different résumés to see what resonates best in your industry.

And it's not just for job seekers. Small-business owners and startup founders can also use LoopCV to scout freelance talent, build partnerships, or explore new verticals—all without committing hours to job boards. Need a project-based marketing consultant or a part-time developer? Set up a loop targeting those roles, and let LoopCV surface the candidates or opportunities.

For entrepreneurs, this tool can help you generate project leads, land speaking opportunities, or even explore strategic hires with minimal lift. It integrates with over 30 job boards, including LinkedIn, Indeed, and USAJobs, so you're always in the loop.

Time is money. Let LoopCV hustle for you in the background while you stay focused on growing your business.

Get lifetime access to LoopCV Premium while it's on sale for just $39 (regularly $599) for a limited time.

