Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a small business is no small feat. As a business owner, you're not just wearing one hat—you're wearing all of them. You're the HR department, the payroll processor, the scheduler, and often the team motivator. It's a lot of work that's bound to be stressful. Each day brings a new challenge, whether it's dealing with last-minute schedule changes, tracking employee hours, or ensuring payroll is accurate and on time, and it's all on your shoulders. It's a small wonder that 20% of new business owners quit in their first year.

Managing these tasks manually can quickly become overwhelming, leaving little room for focusing on what truly matters: growing your business, supporting your team, and supporting yourself. It's why more than half of all business owners end up working more than 50 hours a week.

Scheduling is one of the most complex puzzles you have to solve. It's the much-maligned gritty everyday task of an entrepreneur, but it's also one of your most direct ways of supporting and managing your team and your time. Spreadsheets and paper schedules might work at first, but as your team grows, so does the chaos.

Tracking employee hours is another time-consuming task. If you rely on paper timesheets or old-fashioned punch clocks, mistakes are bound to happen, leading to payroll discrepancies that frustrate your employees and eat into your profits.

Communication within your team is yet another hurdle. With everyone juggling different schedules and responsibilities, keeping everyone informed and engaged is easier said than done. Group texts and emails can easily get lost in the shuffle, especially when you're trying to communicate important updates to a team that's always on the move.

It's in the face of these daily challenges that many small business owners begin to seek out solutions—tools that can simplify their workload and give them back some of the time they desperately need. That's where Homebase steps up to bat. Designed specifically for small businesses, Homebase addresses these pain points by bringing everything you need to manage your team into one intuitive app.

What does Homebase do?

Homebase is designed to tackle the everyday challenges that small business owners face, turning what can often feel like an overwhelming workload into a streamlined, manageable process that still leaves you plenty of room for your own individual management style.

Simplified Scheduling

Homebase centralizes scheduling, allowing you to build, adjust, and share schedules effortlessly. It also handles shift swaps and time-off requests, keeping everyone informed and reducing last-minute chaos.

Accurate Time Tracking

Turn any device into a time clock with Homebase, which automatically tracks hours, breaks, and overtime for smoother payroll processing and fewer errors.

Streamlined Payroll

Homebase automates payroll by converting timesheets into wages and taxes, handling direct deposits, and filing taxes, saving you time and ensuring timely, accurate payments.

Efficient Team Communication

Homebase unifies team communication, making it easy to send messages, share updates, and set reminders—all in one place, fostering a connected, efficient workforce.

Enhanced Employee Management

Beyond scheduling and payroll, Homebase supports hiring, onboarding, and performance tracking while offering perks like early wage access and financial planning tools.

Compliance and HR Support

Homebase simplifies compliance with labor laws, providing HR tools and access to certified advisors to help manage regulatory requirements and protect your business.

In essence, Homebase is designed to put routine tasks on autopilot, allowing you to focus on what really matters: growing your business and supporting your team. And with less time spent on administrative tasks, you can get back to doing what you love: running your business, watching it thrive, and going home at a reasonable hour. That's why it's worth it to sign up for a 14-day trial at joinhomebase.com.