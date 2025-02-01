Your business or side hustle will have to be the judge of that.

Running a small business or side hustle usually means you wear all the hats, but there's probably one that feels like it weighs 10 gallons: creating content. For those who weren't born with a paintbrush, writing articles and designing logos means spending a lot of time for sub-par results or hiring expensive freelancers. It might be time to try AI.

While you've heard of names like ChatGPT, it's not the best at creating content. A tool like AI Magicx, however, is designed specifically for generating creative AI content. It's also much easier to control and cheaper with a lifetime subscription at $69.99 with code TAKE30 at checkout (reg. $99.99).

Bring your creative ideas to life in seconds

Most other AI tools will charge you monthly, but your AI Magicx subscription gives you monthly credits. With them, you can create up to 250 images, 250 logos, and unlimited words each month—probably far more than you'll ever need.

AI Magicx is also one of the simplest tools we on the StackCommerce deals team have ever tested. If you want to generate an AI image, this is all you have to do:

Select a purpose and number of desired images. Enter a description (the more detailed you can be, the better). Choose an image style, like 3D, realism, or cartoon. Click "Generate."

You can follow similar simple steps to create art, articles, stories, or strings of code to use on your website. There is even an AI document editor if you ever want a second pair of eyes on your writing.

Use code TAKE30 at checkout to get an AI Magicx lifetime subscription for $69.99 (reg. $99.99) for a limited time.

AI Magicx: Lifetime Subscription (Rune Plan)



