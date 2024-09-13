Get All Access for $5/mo

Correct Your Spelling Errors on PDFs With This All-in-One PDF Tool PDF Extra Ultimate offers editing, organization, and security tools to enhance your documents.

By StackCommerce

Businesses in the United States waste $8 billion on managing paper each year, with an average price tag of $20 to file a document, according to Corp! Magazine. This might be especially costly to smaller businesses and emerging entrepreneurs, but it's easier than you might think to cut down on such expenses—and promote greener business operations.

Relying on paperless software like PDFs can cut costs for your company, but while these are the most universally shared and used document types, they're tricky to edit, protect, or combine without the proper tools. Outfit your business with PDF Extra Ultimate, an all-in-one PDF management solution that's available for $99.99 (reg. $239).

How this PDF management platform is better

You may think the cost of PDF Extra Ultimate is a little steep for your growing business, but let us put it into perspective.

You could opt for Adobe Acrobat—only to pay a recurring monthly fee—but what you'd pay for in a year ($14.99 monthly) costs more than you'd pay for this option. That's at least $180 a year going toward PDF management tools. With PDF Extra Ultimate, you can get the same tools for life for under $100.

PDF tools in one neat platform

The next time you notice you or a colleague made a typo on a PDF that's about to be sent to a client or partner, this platform can help you correct your mistake. Along with helping you correct spelling or spacing errors, PDF Extra Ultimate empowers users to adjust text styles and fonts and add local or web images to their documents.

Create PDFs out of any file, whether it's an Excel spreadsheet or Word file. Use the drag-and-drop feature to combine, rotate, move, duplicate, or delete files. You'll also be able to divide your PDF into individual pages for easier reading or extract specific pages that are most relevant to your business.

If you're delivering a PDF to a client to review and sign, you can use this tool to make your document fillable via digital signatures through typing, handwriting, or a signature image. For extra security, you can encrypt your PDF with digital certificates, secure it with passwords, or place timestamps to authenticate when an action was made.

Make your PDF work experience more seamless with PDF Extra Ultimate, now $99.99 for life. That's the best price online.

