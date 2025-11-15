Create a Lifetime of AI Voice, Video, and Images in One Platform for $90

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses use an average of seven different tools to create marketing content, according to research by the Content Marketing Institute. If you’re producing voiceover, images, and videos for social media, training materials, or marketing campaigns, get the unified AI content creation platform that eliminates subscription sprawl. 1ForAll.ai is currently offering lifetime access to text-to-speech, image generation and video creation tools for just $89.99.

Multiple AI models without multiple subscriptions

1ForAll.ai integrates technologies from OpenAI, Google, AWS, Azure, Luma and open-source models into one interface. The Advance Plan provides 24,000 credits monthly for generating up to 6.8 million words of text, 4,800 images, 96 videos, and 2.4 million characters of voiceover. This consolidation can result in a huge reduction in a company’s budget if it replaces separate monthly subscriptions for voice generation, image tools, and video platforms.

The text-to-speech feature converts written content into lifelike voices using providers like OpenAI, Azure, Google and AWS. The voice cloning feature creates realistic, human-like voices from just one minute of audio. This is essential for businesses that are building brand identity through consistent voice across training videos, audiobooks or marketing content. The platform supports multiple languages with native-sounding voices.

Excel-to-speech and Excel-to-image functions generate hundreds or thousands of audio files or images from spreadsheet data. This automation can be perfect for companies creating personalized content at scale. You won’t have to manually create individual documents for customer communications, product descriptions or training modules. Plus, the PDF-to-speech function converts documents into audiobooks with just one click.

Image generation uses Flux, Ideogram, Recraft, DALL-E and Stable Diffusion for creating marketing visuals, social media graphics and product mockups. Video generation allows you to transform text or images into dynamic sequences. The platform simulates movement and actions, creating engaging content for social media or presentations.

The collaborative workspace lets teams share projects and assets. Unlimited storage means you’re not managing file limits or paying for additional capacity. The platform handles unlimited context processing, generating voiceovers for entire books or lengthy training modules without text length restrictions.

Voices sound remarkably human-like with natural intonation, pauses and emphasis. Voice generation takes seconds for short texts and minutes for books. All content generated through 1ForAll.ai can be used for commercial purposes in marketing videos, advertisements, audiobooks and e-learning courses.

