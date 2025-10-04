Cut Busywork and Boost Your Productivity Skills With This Automation and AI Resource

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Smart professionals aren’t just learning to use artificial intelligence (AI) — they’re using it to take back their time. If your day is filled with repetitive tasks, disjointed workflows, or too many tools that don’t talk to each other, this ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree deal could be the pivot point you need, especially since it’s priced at less than $20 during StackSocial’s Deal Days.

Designed for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and business pros, this $19.97 course bundle covers more than 25 hours of hands-on training across 12 lectures. You’ll go beyond the basics of ChatGPT and explore how more than 20 top AI tools can help you solve real-world challenges in business, marketing, and development.

From building customized GPT workflows to automating routine processes and visualizing data in a more impactful way, the content is tailored to actual use cases, not just theory. You’ll learn how to communicate better with AI tools, use automation to streamline your workload, and even discover how generative AI can help with creativity for your brand or product.

Even better, this deal includes lifetime access. That means you can return to the material whenever you’re ready to tackle a new project or apply what you’ve learned in a new context.

Whether you’re looking to sharpen your tech skills, improve productivity, or future-proof your career, this course helps you get there with tools and strategies you can implement right away.

Grab this complete ChatGPT and automation e-learning course on sale for $19.97 with this Deal Days offer and start building a smarter, faster business. Offer expires October 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

