Cut Software Costs: Get Microsoft Office 2024 for Life With a One-Time Investment No subscriptions, no stress—get Excel, Word, Outlook, and more with a one-time payment of $160.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Thirty-two percent of business owners say that the biggest challenge to running a business is lack of capital or cash, according to Guidant Financial. So, expensive software subscriptions may be out of reach. Fortunately, you can save big on a lifetime license of Microsoft Office 2024 for your business. Licenses for Macs and PCs are available for $159.97 (reg. $249) — 36% off.

This Office license offers the five most valuable Office programs for both home and business users: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. This 2024 edition of Office has many improvements over the 2021 version.

The entire suite has increased performance, most obviously in Excel. It has no lag when managing multiple workbooks and large datasets so that you can make data-based business decisions in a more timely manner. PowerPoint offers new advanced content creation tools, including integrating video and voice narration, even live camera feeds. Word has a new Focus Mode that hides non-essential options and toolbars to minimize distractions.

Accessibility features have been upgraded, such as Outlook's accessibility checker, which will flag poor formatting and unclear language issues to ensure emails meet standards for effective communications. The user interface has been modernized, as well, for more intuitive navigation that new users will appreciate. Even better, the interface is consistent throughout all of the applications.

Touch and pen support has also been updated, making them more responsive and providing a better experience on tablets and hybrid devices. Easily customizable pre-designed templates help users create spreadsheets, presentations, and professional-looking documents. Small businesses will find these useful for presenting a polished image without graphic design experience.

Collaboration tools have been improved with a deeper integration of Microsoft Teams, chat and commenting features, and more. Exciting new AI-powered features are now available, as well. Best of all, this license is a one-time purchase, so there's no need to worry about expensive subscriptions anymore.

Why this deal is worth it

This deal gets you a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Home and Business for just $159.97—no subscriptions or recurring fees necessary. You'll get the latest versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote with upgraded features, faster performance, and AI-powered tools to boost productivity. It's a smart, one-time investment for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small-business owners looking to cut costs without sacrificing quality.

Get a Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business lifetime license for your Mac or PC for $159.97 (reg. $249) while downloads are still available. Act before they sell out, or before this price drop disappears for good.

