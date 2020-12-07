Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TRNDLabs

Everyone needs a good set of headphones. Who doesn't love music, or podcasts, or audiobooks, after all? Not to mention, they can make taking voice and video calls a lot less disruptive to whoever else is trying to get work done around you. They're also something that will make a great gift for anyone on your list. And right now, you don't have to break the bank to get a worthy pair.

Treblab

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Z2 headphones got their name because they do double the competitors. They offer twice the sound, twice the noise cancellation, and twice the battery life. They're also a fraction of the price of many competitors.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $67.15 (Reg. $259) with coupon code: DEC15.

LinearFlux

HyperSonic DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These powerful earbuds offer passive noise cancellation and a 3D hyper definition sound engine for pure audio reproduction. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a clear stream while the 20-hour battery life is perfect for all-day enjoyment. They even have beam-forming microphone technology to support optimum audio clarity on calls.

Get the HyperSonic DX Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $24 (Reg. $59) with coupon code: DEC15.

Apple

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

The product of Apple's collaboration with Beats by Dre, these awesome headphones are perfect for an active lifestyle. Dual-driver acoustics deliver dynamic, wide-ranging sound, while a 12-hour battery life supports all-day listening. Plus, they're sweat- and water-resistant, making them great for exercising.

Get the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $77.99 (Reg. $129), a savings of 39%.

TRNDLabs

TRNDlabs Ventura Wireless Headphones

These Bluetooth headphones have a high-end leather design, an adjustable band, and chrome-like accents that make them a style statement. They feature 40mm drivers for elite sound.

Get the TRNDlabs Ventura Wireless Headphones for $29.75 (Reg. $99) with coupon code: DEC15.

Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Looking for a great pair of budget-friendly workout earbuds? This convenient pair has you covered. They fit securely in your ears and stream crisp Bluetooth audio on demand.

Get the Audio-Technica Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $29.99 (Reg. $39), a savings of 23%.

Timekettle

WT2 Plus AI Real-Time Translator Earbuds

Travel the world more easily than ever with these CES-awarded earbuds. They're equipped with AI tech to simultaneously record and translate up to 40 different languages and 93 accents. All you have to do is pop these earbuds in your ear and you can converse more easily while traveling abroad.

Get the WT2 Plus AI Real-Time Translator Earbuds for $170 (Reg. $299) with coupon code: DEC15.

Human Headphones

Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Meet the world's most innovative headphones. These ingenious headphones are designed to be as usable as possible. The unique design fits comfortably and blocks ambient noise while an integrated translator lets you translate 11 languages on the go while supporting voice control.

Get Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $228.65 (Reg. $269) with coupon code: DEC15.

