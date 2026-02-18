Entrepreneurs Can Improve Their Workflow With This AI E-Degree

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nearly 50% of businesses are using artificial intelligence (AI) for at least one business function, the annual State of AI survey by McKinsey & Company says. If you want to get your business up to speed, this ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree can help. It gets you up to speed on how to make AI work for you, and right now this bundle of courses can be yours for just $19.99.

Turn AI into your business advantage

As an entrepreneur, it’s important to stay on top of new technology. If you’re already feeling behind when it comes to the world of AI, this ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree can help you catch up. It’s packed with 12 informative courses that offer 25 hours of instruction, all for less than $2 each.

Eduonic Learning Solutions teach these courses. They specialize in tech training, so you can rest easy knowing you’re in good hands. They’ll walk you through practical, real-world uses for ChatGPT, and teach you about more than 20 indispensable AI tools tailored for individual industries.

Need help with marketing or coding? How about business in general? These courses are ready to future-proof your career, and they can even be customized and adapted to your industry.

With this E-Degree you’ll learn how to streamline your business processes through automation, so you can free up other resources and potentially save money. And it focuses on life outside of work, with tools like improving your conversation skills.

Take the first step toward mastering AI with this ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree, on sale now for $19.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.