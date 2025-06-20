Entrepreneurs Can Slash Admin Time With These 2,800+ Attorney-Drafted Templates Cut back on time spent on administrative duties with this lifetime subscription to DocPro Professional Documents.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Entrepreneurs spend roughly 20% to 30% of their time on administrative tasks, according to data from The Alternative Board. If you'd like to cut that down, it's time to meet DocPro Professional Documents. This handy service gives you access to over 2,800 lawyer-approved legal, business, and professional document templates. And right now, a lifetime subscription can be yours for just $159.99 (reg. $199).

Cut back on admin time with DocPro's thousands of document templates

Entrepreneurs have to draft a lot of documents. Get that time back with DocPro, thanks to thousands of lawyer-drafted templates you can use again and again. And a smart customization feature lets you answer a few questions and automatically fill in the basics to save even more time.

From personal letters and tenancy agreements for landlords to legal forms and business agreements, DocPro lets you customize documents with helpful step-by-step guidance to create your own DIY contracts. Just browse the library, customize your template, and then download it in Word format and start using it right away.

Need something DocPro doesn't have? You can request a custom document at no additional cost. They're all prepared by lawyers, so you can rest easy knowing you can trust their content.

DocPro is already trusted by more than 52,000 members in over 80 jurisdictions. Happy customer Sarah raved, "DocPro has every contract you could want, all easy to customize and ready to use. The interface is simple, and the quality is excellent. Perfect for small businesses trying to save on legal costs."

Stop wasting time making documents from scratch with DocPro Professional Documents, now just $159.99 (reg. $199) for a lifetime subscription.

